Lydia Abela appointed new President of Special Olympics Malta

Lydia Abela pledges to work on investing in the country's athletes

laura_calleja
25 March 2021, 10:28am
by Laura Calleja
Lydia Abela has been appointed the new President of Special Olympics Malta. 

The National Director of Special Olympics Malta, Anna Calleja, said it was an honour that Abela had joined the Special Olympics Malta family.

Next year Malta will be hosting the Special Olympics international games.

In a meeting with the athletes and their parents, Abela said she was honoured to work with the excellent Special Olympics team. 

She pledged to focus on investment in the country’s athletes with great potential who have always paid tribute to Malta.

