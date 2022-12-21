My essentials: Robyn Vella’s cultural picks

1. Book

My readings of late have mostly been related to youth work and youth policy, which whilst interesting to me, are readings I have to do for my Masters. When I feel like I need a break from everyday life I always tend to look for magic and go back to my favourite books ‘The Little Prince’ (Antoine de Saint-Exupéry), the Harry Potter series (J.K. Rowling), and ‘Il-Vinkulari’ (Simone Spiteri) – anything to allow me to escape into another world for a bit. My friend recently gave me ‘I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings’ (Maya Angelou) - I’m looking forward to finding some time to read that as well.

2. Film

The most recent film I watched which really stuck with me is called Help. It’s about the impact COVID-19 had on UK care homes, so it’s not a fun film, but it’s a reminder that throughout the pandemic (and even now) we were not all in the same boat. When I’m not watching social commentaries I really enjoy going to the cinema on Sundays with my friends - I don’t care what we watch as long as there’s a screen, popcorn, and nacho cheese.

3. TV/Internet

My time on the internet is used aimlessly scrolling through TikTok (recently I’m obsessed with ‘Cunk on Earth’) and Instagram and bombarding my friends with videos. That and word games. For the past year I’ve started my mornings with Weaver, Wordle, Kelma, and Quordle. I’m also a creature of habit and watch the same series over and over again, this year I rewatched ‘Fleabag’ – that will always be a favourite.

4. Music

Self Esteem! I discovered her music this year and have her on repeat daily. I feel like she has a song for every mood and I wish I had more music like hers when I was growing up - I probably would have felt more empowered and confident in my own skin.

5. Place

My favourite place will always be Għar Lapsi. It’s my home, I have so many memories growing up and I just feel warm whenever I’m there. And wherever my loved ones are. It’s cheesy, but I honestly don’t mind where I am in the world as long as I am with the people I love the most. Għar Lapsi with my closest friends and family would be the ideal though.