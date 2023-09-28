Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Irish-English actor Sir Michael Gambon died at the age of 82 following a bout of pneumonia, according to family.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” a statement issued on behalf of Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon said.

Best known for playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Sir Michael began his acting career more than 60 years ago.

He began his career treading the boards with Sir Laurence Olivier as an original member of the Royal National Theatre.

He also played French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series Maigret, as well as starring in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia," the statement added.