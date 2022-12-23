Brussels green-lights millions in state aid to Gozo fast ferry operators

The government has been given the green light to offer millions in state aid to the Gozo fast ferry operators after competition on the Valletta-Mġarr route failed to live up to expectations.

The government had already sought approval for Virtu Ferries and Gozo Fast Ferry to each receive up to €500,000 in financial aid under the EU's Temporary Crisis Framework for state aid measures to support the economy following the aggression against Ukraine by Russia.

But in September it had approached the Commission seeking to increase the aid offered and extend the scheme's mandate beyond 2022.

"I confirm that the Commission has given its go-ahead for the government to offer the public service contract to the ferry operators," Brian Buhagiar, acting head of the European Commission Representation in Malta, told sister newspaper BusinessToday.

But sources in the transport industry have expressed disbelief that the Commission would sanction state aid to two competing companies within a market that clearly does not merit two operators, more so when these are competing against a regular ferry service, operated by Gozo Channel, a state-owned company.

In September, the Transport Ministry had confirmed the government had sought permission from the European Commission and that the contract would be validated pending final authorisation from Brussels.

That authorisation came on 2 December when the Commission ruled that the government's scheme "is compatible with the internal market pursuant to Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union".

The objective of the existing aid scheme is to remedy the liquidity shortage faced by undertakings that are directly or indirectly affected by the serious disturbance of the economy caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the sanctions imposed by the EU or by its international partners, as well as by the economic counter measures taken so far by Russia.

Malta approached the Commission to amend the existing aid scheme by prolonging the existing aid scheme until 31 December 2023, both as regards the period for which aid can be granted and the final date by when the aid will be granted. Malta also sought approval to increase the maximum aid amount per beneficiary undertaking at any given point in time to €2 million; and to increase the overall budget of the existing aid scheme from €1 million to €4 million.

In its submissions, Malta confirmed that no further amendments were proposed to the existing aid scheme and that all other conditions of that scheme remain unaltered.

BusinessToday quoted industry sources saying that it was clear the two fast ferry services were floundering because of low passenger take-up, and not as a result of the war in Ukraine.

"What has the war in Ukraine got to do with the fast ferries?" one operator in the sector said. "When the service was launched it immediately became clear that two companies operating the same route were unnecessary. Moreover, passenger take-up never ramped up, possible due to the pricing of the service and the companies' schedules."

When the service was launched in June 2021, the two operators offered alternate routes and different prices, but the two companies later reformed their ticketing system so that any tickets bought can be used interchangeably between services on a shared schedule.

If confirmed, the two-year service contract would bind operators to maintain a schedule in line with people's needs as well as fix prices, the government said.

The contract will also allow people receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital and the Gozo General Hospital to make use of the fast ferry service for free.