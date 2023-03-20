APS increases interest rates on term deposits

APS Bank is increasing interest rates on euro fixed term deposits starting from Monday 20 March.

The rates will apply to deposit accounts ranging from one month to three years, with a two-year option offering an interest rate of 3% per annum.

The bank will also be offering improved rates for Green Term Deposit accounts, particularly on the 1-, 2- and 3-year terms.

“Our banking products and services already offer attractive terms and a superior customer experience across all channels,” the bank’s CFO Ronald Mizzi said. “These enhanced interest rates on term deposit accounts allow us to reqard our deposit customers with extra returns as they diversify their savings.”

The increased rate means that people applying for fixed term accounts with APS could benefit from better returns as their account matures.