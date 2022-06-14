The most successful Malta-based gaming companies

If you’ve ever wondered why Malta is a home ground for many successful international companies - the answer lies in the tax regulations. Malta has a low tax company policy, making it a suitable setting for success stories, including the iGaming industry. In this article, you’ll become familiar with the top three Malta-based company success stories.

The Top Three Malta-based Companies

Some fine examples of the best Malta-based companies enjoy tremendous success. The products they offer are tailored for all types of customers, which helps them keep on paving the path to triumph. Check them out below.

Mr. Green Casinos

One of Malta's most famous success stories is that of Mr. Green Casinos. Mr. Green is MRG Group’s most prominent gaming site, spreading through 13 different markets worldwide. Even since its inception in 2007, it managed to grow its offered services from over 1,000 casino games, to live casino games and, later, sports betting. What made a big difference was the launch of Live Beyond Live 3D Casino.

Mr. Green Casino was launched in 2008, and it is owned and operated by Mr. Green Ltd Casinos and regulated by the MGA. Those who register at this online casino can enjoy the Mr. Green offers and claim great prizes. Although Mr. Green is better known as a sports betting platform, the operator ensured casino lovers would find comfort in the extensive game catalog.

Nonetheless, apart from Mr. Green Casino, many other gaming companies are under the MRG Group umbrella, working in symbiosis and thus providing gaming content to millions of players worldwide. Some of these include:

- is offering sports betting, casino, and poker games for over a dozen years. Although its main focus is the Nordic market, this company recently started providing content for players from the UK. Bertil - is another member of the MRG group that used to offer Bingo games exclusively until it came out of its comfort zone and started launching casino games. Bertil has been part of MRG for four years now.

- is another member of the MRG group that used to offer Bingo games exclusively until it came out of its comfort zone and started launching casino games. Bertil has been part of MRG for four years now. Winning Room Casino - provides various casino games for European players. This piece of the MRG puzzle continues to grow its palette of products making it an essential asset of the group.

There are other companies collaborating with MRG, including 11, BingoSjov, BingoSlottet, MammaMia Bingo, and others. All of this makes the MRG Group one of the most successful ones under the regulation of the MGA. What’s more, you can claim the best bonuses thanks to these collaborations.

Mr. Green has a partnership with FC Celtic, and they were the head sponsor of the Professional Darts Corporation Players Championship Finals.

Genesis Global

Genesis Global's success story began in 2014 and has since grown into a force to be reckoned with as it is one of the best data-driven mobile gaming technology firms. It provides cutting-edge services through its four B2C offerings, including games from some best-in-class providers.

Since its beginning, Genesis has maintained an unrivalled reputation for excellence as it mainly focuses on offering top design products and rich entertainment value. All this is possible thanks to their marketing channels and remarkable technological innovation.

The company is loyal to its principles and is devoted to offering the finest customer experience. This is due to constantly exploring new business ideas and initiatives and being the employer of choice.

Genesis Global is yet another member of the MGA's regulation system, and it outdoes itself with each successive project.

SiGMA

SiGMA’s story started as a local iGaming conference in 2014. Today, it is undoubtedly one of the most important iGaming promotion houses, and naturally, it is based in Malta.

The organisation covers online, brick-and-mortar casinos, and sports betting and connects them to world-leading innovators with the idea of enhancing the iGaming sphere.

Apart from being a promotor, the company enhances the regulations, marketing, and responsible gambling policies across the globe.

As of now, SiGMA has over 80 employees and offices in Malta, London, Belgrade, the UAE, Chicago, and Manila. They organise plenty of events in America, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Balkans.

Conclusion

Although Malta is known for having the best sightseeing bays and other fun activities, this country is one of the greatest places to base a firm and a firm supporter of the best online casinos today. If you think the second claim is an overstatement, have in mind that over 10% of the online gaming companies are based in Malta.

Disclaimer: Mr Green Limited holds license: MGA/CRP/121/2006. Play responsibly, for help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.