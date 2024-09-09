Empowering parents in the era of smart devices

As technology continues to evolve, smart devices are playing an ever-increasing role in our daily lives. From smartphones and tablets to smart TVs and home assistants, these tools offer convenience, connectivity, and even security. However, for many older adults, the rapid growth of digital technology can be overwhelming, leaving them uncertain about how to navigate this new terrain. Empowering our parents and grandparents to confidently use smart devices is not just about enhancing their day-to-day experiences—it's about keeping them safe and secure in an increasingly online world.

Smart devices have become essential for staying connected, particularly for older adults. Many use them to communicate with family, manage finances, and even access healthcare. According to a survey carried out by ExpressVPN, 85% of respondents own a smartphone, making it the most common device in their lives. Despite widespread use, the challenge for older generations often lies in understanding how to fully utilise these tools. In fact, the survey highlights that only 33% of older baby boomers (ages 69 and above) feel confident using modern technology.

While setting up a new device or troubleshooting an issue might seem simple to tech-savvy millennials, it can be a maze for baby boomers or Generation X. This lack of confidence often translates into greater reliance on family members for tech support. In fact, 71% of older baby boomers and 69% of baby boomers turn to their children or grandchildren for assistance with technology. These intergenerational efforts play a critical role in fostering confidence, particularly when it comes to safety features like two-factor authentication or secure browsers, which only 7% of older adults currently use. By providing patient, ongoing support, younger family members can help bridge this digital literacy gap.

The risks of staying digitally connected extend beyond mere frustration. Older adults are particularly vulnerable to online scams and privacy breaches. Simple steps, like installing anti-malware software or using a VPN, can significantly enhance their security, but these practices are still underutilised.

For example, only 16% of those aged 69 and older use backup tools to safeguard their data.

Family members can play a pivotal role in guiding their parents toward safer online habits, whether it's through better password management or teaching them to recognise phishing scams. However, the empowerment process should go beyond troubleshooting and risk prevention.

Encouraging older adults to engage with smart devices on their own terms—whether through voice assistants like Alexa or streaming services on smart TVs—can make technology feel less intimidating and more enjoyable.

While only 24% of those aged 69 and older use AI tools, guiding them through basic interactions can increase their comfort levels with these emerging technologies.

Ultimately, empowering parents in the era of smart devices is about patience, persistence, and proactive support. By demystifying technology and offering practical advice, we can help older adults confidently navigate the digital world and enjoy the many benefits smart devices have to offer. As the ExpressVPN survey suggests, the need for support is clear—and the rewards of bridging the digital divide are invaluable.