New association calls for shared responsibility in sustainable education

A new association dedicated to Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) has been launched in Malta, calling on institutions, educators, and civil society to treat sustainability education as a shared responsibility rather than a task left to individuals working alone.

The Malta Association of Professionals in Education for Sustainable Development, known as mapESD, held its launch conference in January at the HSBC Innovation Hub, bringing together professionals from education, business, academia, civil society, and public institutions.

"Education is central to achieving Malta's sustainability goals, because it equips people with the knowledge and skills to act responsibly, think critically, and contribute meaningfully within their communities," said Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, who attended the event. She highlighted that these initiatives strengthen the relationship between policy, academia, and practice, and help ensure that sustainable development is understood and advanced across all sectors of society.

ESD is already taking place across Malta in workplaces, NGOs, community projects, and schools, but conference speakers noted that it remains fragmented, informal, and often dependent on individuals working without institutional support.

The launch of mapESD was presented as a direct response to this gap.

The association grew out of a shared experience among professionals who had completed formal ESD studies but found no common space to continue learning and collaborating.

mapESD President Mariosa Caruana described the association as a professional community built to connect expertise, raise the profile of ESD, and support quality practice across sectors.

Vice President Mark Mifsud outlined ESD development in Malta and ongoing challenges, while Marika Tabone and Maureen Vella presented research findings behind the association's formation.

Group discussions revealed shared concerns like limited support, recognition, resources, and time, but participants showed willingness to collaborate and enhance ESD practices.

In her closing address, Caruana stressed that ESD must not rest on the shoulders of any one person, department, or project.

She said that for ESD to be effective and credible, it must be designed and delivered by qualified professionals, and that mapESD should be positioned as a point of reference for anyone seeking guidance or collaboration in the field.