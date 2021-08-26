Studenti Graffitti: back in action | Annalise Ebejer
Rooted in action, Movement Graffiti is Malta’s NGO at the forefront of equality for all. Always thinking of bold actions that can be a catalyst for change, they have become well known nowadays as a leftist movement holding a strong stance on various political issues.
Studenti Graffitti is the organisation’s youth movement and adopts the same concept. Moviment Graffitti knows its roots as a left-wing student-led movement emerging in 1994, where their first protest was held at Junior College. Studenti Graffitti exists primarily in order to effectively look at difficulties youths, especially students face. Therefore, we work closely with student organizations and involve ourselves in as many university campaigns as possible. The aim is to grow our presence within post-secondary venues such as MCAST and university. There we can find the people who also want to support our socialist ideals, who have the desire and tendency to think of ways that can better society.
In Studenti Graffitti, we actively believe in creating an impactful and lasting change. We believe that this comes naturally if members adhere to the same political ideology while also viewing solidarity as paramount in an activist group. Like Moviment Graffitti, Studenti Graffitti believes in a free and radical democracy that leaves the power in the hands of the many and not the few - leading therefore to justice and equality to all. Our vision for the future is simple: a Malta where everyone can be free to achieve what they want without any discrimination, exploitation or political and climate obstructions. This cannot happen until we put in force measurements that highlight the sanctity of life, not just human life but even nature.
Another important aspect of the organisation is that there is no hierarchy within the group itself, following what Moviment Graffitti already does. There is a person who is a point of contact for students, but everyone’s opinions are discussed and debated. We follow the principle of egalitarianism, as everyone is valued as equal, ensuring teamwork. This means that responsibilities, duties and tasks are fairly shared by everyone. Ultimately this is what makes the work productive, transparent and of good quality.
We are a movement whose focus is about local pressing issues, where we take a bottoms up approach to our strategies. These objectives are kept in mind throughout the meetings we organise. We discuss the way forward in terms of social improvements – how can abortion be legalised and how can people be educated on such a controversial topic? How can we campaign for a fair and adequate minimum wage?
Since 2016, the organisation has been leading the effort for environmental and social justice on the Islands with campaigns ranging from Qala in Gozo to Marsaskala in Malta. As part of this ongoing campaign Graffitti organised several actions - including the much covered and talked about direct action at PA when we stormed their offices with our drums. Students and youths who were part of Graffitti were present for the protest and since then have carried the spirit of activism through Studenti Graffitti. Particularly, we have been a strong voice within KPS (Kummissjoni Politika Soċjali), or as it is known now as the KSU Commission. We have made certain to have clear, research-based debates and to take a stand when our values were compromised, such as our stance on decriminalizing abortion.
Through meetings, research and collaborations with other youth organisations such as KSU, we can manage to better understand what the current generations think and so find real, active solutions.
The group takes on further tasks, where people can showcase their skills, in marketing, social media, proofreading, article writing, organising meetings, etc that all contribute to an efficient youth group. Many of our members are students in secondary, post-secondary or tertiary studies, with a variety of degrees being studied, allowing us to have a rich atmosphere of different backgrounds and cultures.
In 2019, Studenti Graffitti participated in the Global Climate Strike for the Future protest where we marched from the University of Malta to Parliament. We were also active around the university, organizing a meet and greet on the university campus and even holding a stand at Freshers’ Week so that students have the opportunity to ask questions and get to know the organisation more. For the upcoming academic year, we are investing time and effort in the question of the decriminalisation of abortion bill, the economic realities faced by students and the situation regarding housing for students.
Of course, we do crack open a can of beer or have a BBQ now and then to socialise and unwind, maybe throw a joke about yet another failed minister’s attempt to plant trees after cutting those that already were there!
If you think you would like to be part of a cultural revolution where your voice is not only heard, but also used to create change, you can check out the Moviment Graffitti website, our Facebook and Instagram pages.