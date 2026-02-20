Rehabilitation of vacant dwellings grant to double to €50,000 this year

The grant linked to the rehabilitation of vacant dwellings, which are incorporated into the inventory of the Housing Authority, will double to €50,000 this year, with broader eligibility, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul has announced.

This follows a revised eligibility criteria, highlighting that whereas previously the property had to be 30 years old to qualify, those which have been built over 20 years ago can now qualify for the grant, “broadening the eligibility.”

This revised scheme forms part of a wider portfolio of initiatives offered by the Housing Authority aimed at increasing the supply of social housing, said Ellul.

The Rehabilitation of Vacant Dwellings for Rent Scheme is an initiative where an individual owning a property that has been vacant for more than a year can benefit from funds to rehabilitate it, and after having it placed on ‘Nikru biex Nassistu’ scheme.

By last year, each applicant received up to €25,000, however this year the grant has been doubled to a maximum of €50,000.

Ellul said this model is creating certainty for both parties involved, and noted that on the owner’s side, there is reassurance through a ten-year rental agreement with the Housing Authority that ensures stable income.

“Through this initiative, we can continue to provide dignity to more people and more families and ensure that every person in Malta has a roof over their head,” said Ellul

Matthew Zerafa, Chief Executive Officer of the Housing Authority, explained that "through this scheme an opportunity is being offered to elderly individuals who own a holiday home and wish to make better use of it, as well as to families who have inherited an old property that remained vacant due to the financial burden of its restoration."

He added that the grant may be used to cover a range of works, including necessary alterations, structural repairs, electrical, drainage, and plumbing works, as well as repairs of apertures and doors, among others.