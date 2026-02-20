Government proposes Judge Miriam Hayman for chief justice

Judge Miriam Hayman has been proposed by government to be appointed next chief justice, MaltaToday can confirm.

The name was put forward by the government in a meeting between Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Opposition spokesperson Joe Giglio.

She is government’s second choice for the appointment, after first choice Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera did not achieve the two-thirds parliamentary majority required by law.

On Thursday, Abela told this newspaper that up to Tuesday there had been “a good discussion” between Attard and Giglio, during which the government presented a nominee for the Opposition’s consideration.

“It was a positive reaction,” Abela said, referring to the initial response from the Opposition.

But he also slammed comments made by Opposition leader Alex Borg who in a Q&A discussion with the MaltaToday newsroom warned Abela to not drag his feet on the appointment until the general election.

Abela said the proposed name, which has now been revealed to be Judge Hayman, reflects both the Cabinet’s vision and his own for the administration of the courts.

Asked whether a timeline had been agreed between the government and the Opposition, Abela said “the ball is in the Opposition’s court to decide”.

Parliament earlier this month discussed, and voted down, a government motion to appoint Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Following constitutional amendments in 2021, a new chief justice will require a two-thirds parliamentary majority, and there is no anti-deadlock mechanism.

Scerri Herrera was the government’s top pick for the role, while the PN’s preferred candidate is Judge Edwina Grima. Abela has since turned down Grima, claiming she was “Jason Azzopardi and Repubblika’s choice”.

Incumbent Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti will remain in the role until a replacement is found, despite having reached retirement age.