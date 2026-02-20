menu

Decomposing body found at sea in Ċirkewwa

Police investigations are ongoing on the discovery of a body at sea in Ċirkewwa area.

20 February 2026, 2:50pm
by Jade Bezzina

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the sea, in the Ċirkewwa area.

The police were informed the body was spotted at around 1pm, as they immediately proceeded to the scene.

The body has been found in a heavily decomposed state, and so far the identity has not yet been established.

Members of the Armed forces of Malta and Civil Protection assisted with the retrieval of the body.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia was informed of the discovery and has appointed several experts to assist him in the inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

