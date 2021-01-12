Improved taste of Maltese tap water part of project in €558,000 fund

Five projects that will improve energy efficiency and focus on integrating renewable energy to the national grid will get €558,000 in funds from the national strategy for research in energy and water.

The projects were announced by energy minister Miriam Dalli and resarch and innovation minister Owen Bonnici, together Energy & Water Agency CEO Manuel Sapiano.

The projects include ESTELLE, which will research the use of batteries for the storage of electrical energy; the IPCoSy project to enable solar panels to operate at lower temperature; the PURILMA project to identify innovative water purification technologies that improve the taste and smell of tap water from the Water Services Corporation; the WetSoil system for measuring and monitoring water content in soil; and the SIGMA groundwater monitoring system.

The projects are focused on aspects of research and innovation that strenthen energy and water sectors.

“We need to incentivize more research and innovation, especially in the fields of energy and water, where we are looking at innovative and technologically advanced solutions. To move further towards renewable energy, towards storing that energy for when we need it and towards increasing efficiency, we need innovative solutions,” Dalli said.

Dalli emphasised the importance of incentivizing solutions that reflect the realities of a small island like Malta, to move towards the goal of carbon neutrality while enjoying a secure supply and affordable prices.

“Through research, innovative solutions need to be developed for current and future challenges, particularly those specific to Malta. The hovernment is convinced that investing in research is the key to a strong and competitive industry,” Dalli said.

Research and Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici argued that the energy challenge in the 21st century requires governments, researchers, the community and private investors to collaborate on energy planning, rather than just providing energy services. “The role of research is very important in energy sustainability and I am pleased to note the involvement of the University of Malta in these projects. This is a clear example of how the academic world can be closer to the community. Research in the energy sector has an effect on everyone, since we are all consumers.”

“To meet the EU’s targets, energy efficiency must be increased. These projects are all an effective way of achieving these goals.”