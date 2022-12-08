Geologists say ‘updated’ map is replete with errors and omissions

Geologists have said that an ‘updated’ geological map published by the finance ministry’s Continental Shelf Department contains multiple errors and replicates significant omissions from maps produced during the British era up until 1993.

Dr Peter Gatt, the president of the Malta Chamber of Geologists, said the names of authors of the ‘updated’ map are not disclosed and remain secret.

“Acknowledgement of authorship is an essential requisite for credibility and accountability in any publication with scientific content. The Chamber recommends that the Geological Map is used with caution and only following the advice from a professional geologist.”

Gatt said a routine desk study would have revealed publications and PhDs by Maltese geologists who have contributed significantly to the updating of Malta’s stratigraphy but were ignored.

He also said an erroneous geological map can have serious consequences on public safety and natural resources development. The geological map of the Maltese islands is used for excavation and the protection of adjacent third-party property, but a 2019 legal notice removed the requirement for a geological investigation that was enacted in 2013. Gatt said this was exposing the public and especially third-party property alongside excavation sites to greater risks, now aggravated by an erroneous geological map.

“Malta remains the only country in Europe where Geologists have no official or legal recognition. The Malta Chamber of Geologists insists that the profession of the geologist is recognised by the state. Despite the Chamber’s representations to Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, the situation remains unchanged.

“To make matters worse, the Chairman of the Building Industry Consultative Council (BICC), perit Charles Buhagiar has denied the Malta Chamber of Geologists membership to the BICC Advisory Board. Geologists were also denied the possibility to contribute to the drafting of the Building Code,” Gatt said.

Malta also remains the only European country without a national geological service. European countries have long established their own Geological Service or Survey which is responsible for geological mapping and investigation of the country’s natural resources as well as identifying potential geological hazards that can destroy property and lives, as happened recently in Ischia Island, Italy, or the geohazards that left several families homeless in St Paul’s Bay in the past few days.

“The deplorable situation in Malta contrasts with the approach taken in Europe where geologists are a recognised profession and contribute to the protection and safety of the public,” Gatt said.