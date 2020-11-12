Around 1,000 trees and shrubs to be planted at Majjistral Park

Around 1,000 trees and shrubs are to be planted at Majjistral Park as part of ongoing works by Ambjent Malta to improve the environment.

It was announced by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia during a tree-planting activity at Majjistral Park, one of the major Nature 2000 sites. In attendance was a representative from the Turkish government and embassy that sponsored the event, and Ambjent Malta.

Farrugia said an irrigation system has been installed to ensure the trees are watered as needed. This project, he said, would also be rehabilitating an area of 8,000sq.m of green land, which the public may continue to enjoy and benefit from.

“Such efforts are important because the repercussions of pollution and climate change are something that affects all countries, and tangible change can only be brought about through agreement and collective cooperation,” Farrugia said.

Farrugia said the aim of the initiative was to restore the land that was previously derelict and to complement the rest of the surrounding ecological environment. For this reason, the trees and shrugs planted on this site are indigenous and compatible with climate change, such as olive trees, carob trees and the national Maltese tree, known as tal-għargħar.

On behalf of the Turkish Embassy, Charges D'Affaires ad interim Tugba Alan Ozdenfedakar said this initiative is part of a joint tree-planting initiative on an international scale, with the aim of creating synergy regarding forestation and serving to build a greener future for everyone.

Majjistral Park Chairman Sammy Vella also praised this initiative, which he said is a step in the right direction. He stated that we need to plant more trees so that our population can enjoy cool and pleasant environments in which to recreate itself. “In the past, we tried to plant more trees, but we haven’t always planted wisely. Today, we are much more aware that we need to be selective in our planting strategies,” he said.