Big companies getting State aid should adopt carbon neutral operations, says ADPD

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has called for large companies getting State aid during the pandemic, to be obliged to adopt carbon neutral targets for their operations.

The Green Party held a press conference in Birżebbuġa on Saturday morning, calling for sustainable investment to transform the economy and society.

“New buildings should be carbon neutral and generate all the clean energy that they need. It is imperative that solar rights are protected. Sustainable investment is needed for buildings to be retrofitted to also become zero-carbon,” Cacopardo said.

He said that it was not surprising the air pollution around the Grand Harbour was found to be alarmingly high and said that diseases caused by air pollution kill 250 people annually in Malta. “It is therefore sad but not surprising that many Maltese youths are looking to leave this country that does not offer them a future due to increased pollution, haphazard building and a deteriorating quality of life,” Cacopardo said.

ADPD General Secretary Ralph Cassar said that although public statements give the impression that Malta may be considered a leader in climate change, in actual fact Malta has a long way to go.

“Minister for the Environment declared that Malta will struggle to achieve the lower target of reducing carbon emissions by 19%, of the 2005 levels, by 2030 that Malta negotiated with the European Commission. As we have warned previously, it is evident that the government strategy will not lead Malta to become carbon neutral by 2050,” Cassar stated.

ADPD Deputy General Secretary Melissa Bagley added that interconnector is not feasible, as there is no guarantee that fossil-fuel generated power is going to be cheaper. “It is also not feasible that our country depends on importing such power [...] Fossil-fuel generated power through the interconnector is a pollutant too".

She called for a continuation of teleworking in the post pandemic era, which she said, reduces commutes and improves the quality of life for many.