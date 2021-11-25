Pigs exposed to harmful noise from illegal Ħaż-Żebbuġ plant

The owners of two pig farms in Ħaż-Żebbuġ who have been operating for the past 44 years, are saying their livestock is being exposed to dust and continuous noise from an illegal construction waste-recycling plant, which is having a severe impact on their health.

The owners of the plant presented an application to regularize the illegally-constructed recycling plant for construction waste a yaer ago. The Attard Road site has been subject to a planning enforcement which has been pending since 2006, for turning agricultural land into a site for the deposition of construction material and the storage of construction vehicles. Daily fines are due on this case.

A report by veterinarian Dr Oliver Frendo submitted by the pig farm owners argues that such activity has had severe adverse impact on the welfare of the pigs due to both noise as well as airborne dust.

Dr Frendo cites multiple studies showing that pigs are very sensitive to noise and should not be exposed to constant or sudden noise.

Dr Frendo cites a European Union directive which lays down minimum standards for the protection of pigs, which should not be exposed to noise levels over 85dBA.

The pig farmers contend that noise levels in the plant resulting from the use of heavy equipment and vehicles clearly exceed this limit. Along with exposure to dust particles, which is inhaled deep into the pigs’ lungs, this has a severe impact on the welfare of the pigs.

In an objection submitted by former Nationalist minister George Pullicino, the pig farm operators say that while the recycling of construction waste is an important and useful activity, the plant should be sited in an already permitted quarry or where it poses no impact to human habitats or habitats where rearing of animals takes place.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage also expressed concern on the plant’s regularisation, saying any illegal development not in line with relevant policies for ODZ (outside development zone) areas, must be removed and not sanctioned.

The Environment and Resources Authority objected to the take-up of 2,780sq.m of agricultural land by the plant, which resulted in the loss of the area’s rural character.

The Veterinary Regulation Directorate also objected because the plant would affect animal welfare on the adjacent farms “due to the noises generated and possible toxins that may be produced.”

The Ħaż-Żebbuġ council also objected to the regularisation of the plant due to the negative impact it has created on farmers in the area.