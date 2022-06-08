EU funding for Malta gas pipeline challenged by climate NGOs

The EU funding for gas pipelines like Malta’s pipeline to Italy is being challenged by four environment groups in legal action against 30 fossil gas projects.

ClientEarth, Friends of the Earth Europe, Food & Water Action Europe an CEE Bankwatch Network are starting legal action to end support to 30 EU-backed projects in the EU’s gas infrastructure priority list.

They say the European Commission has given the “climate-destructive projects” VIP status, in contradiction of its legal obligations.

The cost of all the gas projects amounts to €13 billion, and the groups accused the EC of not calculating their CO2 and methane output.

Malta’s gas pipeline has qualified for funding under the “Projects of Common Interest” list. In November 2021, the EU Commission published a list of priority energy infrastructure – as it does every two years – which includes 30 fossil gas infrastructure projects. This list entered into force in April 2022.

The NGOs want the Commission to review the decision that approved the PCI list and gave 30 proposed gas projects priority status. If the Commission refuses to amend its decision, the organisations will be able to ask the Court of Justice of the EU to rule.

“This list amounts to a VIP pass for fossil gas in Europe, when we should be talking about its phase-out,” said ClienEarth lawyer Guillermo Ramo. “The Commission did not consider the impact of methane emissions derived from gas infrastructure projects – in spite of evidence that these are substantial. That’s unlawful as it directly clashes with the EU’s own climate laws and its legal obligations under the Paris Agreement.”

Methane, the main component of fossil gas, has a global warming potential over 85 times higher than that of CO2 over 20 years. Its when planning gas infrastructure was not taken into account, the NGOs said.

The environmental organisations say experts have clearly said no new gas or other fossil fuel developments should be built if the planet is to limit warming within 1.5C.

The European Commission’s REPowerEU strategy now plans to unleash another €10 billion in new fossil gas infrastructure.