Ras il-Hobz submarine sewage outfall to be replaced

The Water Services Corporation has started the process which will lead to part of the submarine sewage outfall at Ras il-Hobz, in Ghajnsielem, Gozo, to be replaced, following the complete blocking-off of its last 38 metres over the years.

The existing submarine outfall was installed in 1998 and serves to discharge treated sewage effluent from the Gozo Sewage Treatment Plant to the sea, the WSC saud. It extends offshore for about 140 metres and reaches a depth of around 80 metres.

The WSC today published a tender aimed at addressing the stretch of pipeline, which will require a three-part project, starting with a preliminary survey of the existing pipeline and seabed, followed by the removal of the blocked and out-of-us portion of the submarine pipeline from the seabed and its proper disposal, and culminating with the fabrication, transportation and installation of a new submarine pipeline. This will be aligned in the same way the old structure was, and will be connected to the remaining part of pipeline.

“Such infrastructure is damaged through the improper use of the urban sewer system. It is very important that only human toilet waste and degradable toilet paper are discharged in the system. Any other materials damage and severely impair the capacity of both the network and treatment plants,” the WSC emphasised.

WSC CEO Richard Bilocca explained that the project aimed to ensure “a longterm solution to current impediments”.

The call for offers for these works closes in the coming weeks, and documents are available online here.