Hunters get Mizieb and l-Ahrax: Minister to sign guardianship deal with FKNK

Malta’s hunters will be given a formal guardianship agreement on Sunday that will give them more control over two traditional hunting grounds in Mizieb and l-Ahrax, which are popular recreational areas for the Maltese public.

The FKNK will be granted an agreement from the Lands Authority for the land but also a stewardship agreement from the environment minister and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) on environmental measures, monitoring and patrolling of the area, awareness activities and to ensure all public passageways remain open to the public.

Malta has a long autumn hunting season that stretches from 1 September to 31 January, starting two hours before sunrise to 7pm, and is allowed on Sundays and public holidays till 1pm.

It is unclear what sort of access the FKNK will allow the public during the long hunting seasons.

A spokesperson for the ministry said there are other guardianship deeds that will be signed with a number of environmental NGOs.

“Initial agreements with NGOs will be finalized in the coming weeks. In the meantime, regarding Ahrax and Mizieb, our Ministry and ERA have agreed with FKNK on a separate agreement intended to guarantee certain environmental safeguards and access to sites – the details of which will also be announced shortly.”

The FKNK claims Mizieb is a legal hunting reserve, by virtue of an agreement signed by former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici, which placed the woodland under the “administration” of the FKNK.

But magistrate Charmaine Galea dismissed the FKNK’s claims, noting they had failed to present a site plan of Mizieb and an authentic copy of the elusive 1986 agreement.

BirdLife had said that the decision confirmed that Miżieb and Aħrax are in fact public land and that the countryside was free to all. “Since 1986, during the hunting season, anyone who is not a hunter was denied access to such grounds unless duly authorised – something which should now change.”

But last year, the government had announced it would collaborate with the hunting lobby on a management plan at Miżieb, after the Environment and Resources Authority and Ambjent Malta concluded an extensive analysis of the fires which had engulfed the area between 22-23 June 2019.

Around 180,000 square metres of Miżieb woodlands were affected by the fire, representing about 25% of the whole afforested site. Some 4,600 trees were destroyed, most of these including the Aleppo Pine, Olive Tree, Gum Trees, and blue-leaved wattle.

Miżieb is predominantly an artificial monospecific forest plantation of Aleppo Pines, mixed with invasive alien species, making them highly flammable species.