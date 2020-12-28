Hunting organisation removing invasive trees at l-Aħrax as part of regeneration project

Trees uprooted at l-Aħrax over the Christmas period were alien species and the exercise forms part of a regeneration project undertaken by hunting organisation, FKNK.

The organisation told MaltaToday that the project is vetted by the Environment and Resources Authority and is being carried out under “expert supervision”.

The project aims to remove alien and invasive tree species like acacias and have them replaced with indigenous trees and shrubs.

The FKNK was reacting to an earlier report published in MaltaToday documenting the uprooting of trees at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa in the vicinity of the Torri l-Aħmar tower.

The photos taken during the Christmas period showed a mechanical digger removing trees raising suspicions that the area was being cleared to make way for a trapping site.

It transpires that the original report was wrong and the uprooting involved invasive tree species and not olive trees.

The FKNK was recently granted guardianship of two vast wooded areas at l-Aħrax and Miżieb by the government.