Hunters claim envy of bird-ringing success is behind calls for new EU action against trapping

Malta’s hunting lobby FKNK is claiming bird conservationists have instigated European Commission infringement proceedings after the Maltese government repealed a disputed bird tapping law, and then issued a fresh law only a week later.

The move angered Brussels officials who have been watching Malta closely over its annual derogations from the EU’s ban on trapping.

The FKNK accused BirdLife Malta and German activists CABS of being unable “to accept the success of this research for the simple reason that it is being carried out by trappers and not by them, and despite the fact that this research is conditioned by many restrictions, contrary to the privileges that are enjoyed by around 20 ‘bird-ringers’ of BirdLife Malta, in similar research they carry out by the same means and mode,” FKNK secretary-general Daniel Xriha said.

Malta derogates from the EU ban on trapping by claiming its bird trappers are catching birds under a research criterion that allows trapping. Under the research derogation, Maltese trappers are catching the birds and then ringing them, before being released into the wild.

But the previous year’s derogation was already slated for infringement proceedings under EC rules. Bird conservationists dispute the FKNK’s claims, and say the trapping derogation is a cover for poaching.

“The FKNK welcomes the strong political will of Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela, who during his address at the Climate Change Summit, COP 26, referred to this research as an example of the constant interest of the public in the natural environment; as well as the determination of the Maltese government that will be defending Malta’s position and explaining, even in Court if necessary, why it has the right to apply this derogation for research,” Xriha said.

“Therefore, and despite all the obstacles that BirdLife Malta and CABS are creating for the research, the FKNK will continue to offer its expert, technical and legal assistance, on a local and European level, to the government, in the defence of the research by any means at its disposal.”

Trappers can take birds during an autumn season lasting from 20 October to 20 December, from two hours before sunrise to two afters sunset. Their licence costs up to €90, and can only trap any of seven finch species from one registered site per trapper, with one set of clap-nets.