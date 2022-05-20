Dead turtle found in Maltese waters, choked on helium balloon

The Armed Forces' maritime squadron has recovered a dead turtle in Maltese waters.

The first signs showed that the cause of death was the ingestion of a balloon. The turtle is suspected to be under three years old and is a loggerhead turtle.

Nature Trust Malta has appealed to the public to avoid using helium balloons. The environmental organisation said the turtle may have assumed the balloon was a jellyfish.

“Even biodegradables are as bad and therefore should never be used. Both can be mistaken for food by birds and marine animals once they fall into the sea. Thousands of animals die each year of marine debris,” Nature Trust said.

The carcass of the dead turtle was picked up by the Wildlife Rescue Unit of Nature Trust and taken to be placed into a deep freeze for an autopsy by the organisation's vets. Loggerhead turtles are an endangered species around the world.

“It is, therefore, sadder to see that this young turtle died because of human irresponsibility, thus never making it to becoming an adult and able to breed,” the NGO said.

Nature Trust said anyone who sees turtles on beaches in Malta was kindly requested to report such sightings to its emergency line at 99999505.