PA regularises Montekristo illegalities against €1.8 million contribution

The Planning Authority has issued a planning permit for Charles Polidano’s completely illegal Montekristo zoo and equestrian parks, built over 45,000sq.m of agricultural land outside development zones in Ħal Farruġ.

The PA also approved a separate application sanctioning extensions to the chateau, winery and bottling plant, which went beyond two permits issued in 2005 and 2007. The illegalities include an entrance foyer characterised by Doric columns, which serves as an exhibition hall. It also approved a small extension to the chateau’s terrace. The two applications were approved by nine board members against two—namely NGO representative Romano Cassar and deputy chairman Martin Camilleri.

The two applications were approved against a total contribution of €1,000,000. The Planning Authority is also asking for the payment of an extra €800,000 to cover daily fines accumulated over the past two decades, thus putting an end to legal litigation between the authority and Polidano.

Cassar firmly objected to the sanctioning, insisting that the site is characterised by a history of “impunity”, which saw Polidano ignoring planning enforcements issued by the authority.

“By sanctioning, we are sending a negative message to society that illegalities can be sanctioned... Just imagine if everyone behaves this way….”

He also pointed out that in other countries these issues are resolved by the law courts, and illegal developments are simply brought down if an illegality is found.

Chairman Emmanuel Camilleri replied by posing another question: “Should we spend twenty more years fighting this battle in the courts, or should we grab the bull by the horns and resolve the issue now?”

Board member Andrew Ellul praised the unique architectural merits of the project while asking the proponents to elaborate on the economic merits of the project.

Ellul also criticised the media for focusing on the negative impacts of the project and ignoring the fact that substantial parts of the project represent ‘deviations’ from permits.

The only permit ever issued on the site dates back to 2005 for the demolition of a pig farm and the building of a winery and bottling plant with a nearby vineyard. This was subsequently extended through another permit issued two years later. The second permit established the commercial use of the site.

But development on the 45,000sq.m family park area – which also includes two roofed equestrian arenas, an outdoor equestrian area and a ‘folklore museum’ – was completely illegal.

The zoo was given clearance by the Veterinary Directorate. The Environment and Resources Authority also issued its clearance despite the take-up of ODZ land.

Colin Zammit, the architect responsible for the zoo and equestrian part of the project, praised the vision of the Polidano Group. He gave an economic justification for the project, insisting that the facilities need to be sustainable, justifying the combination of a zoo, equestrian facilities and the winery in one location. He described the zoo area as the “green lung” of the project, adding that only 8% of this area is built up. He even claimed that green lungs on their own do not attract people: “Young people will not just visit green lungs to walk and talk… they need other elements to stimulate them to get off their mobiles.”

In their presentation, the architects responsible for the project made an enormous effort to amplify the architectural merits of the pastiche structures built in a baroque and neoclassical style.

One of the architects described the chateau as a piece of architecture reminiscent of the Knights of Saint John, saying that no such building has been constructed in the past 200 years. He went as far as suggesting that the buildings will be scheduled in the future as a monument worthy of protection. The public was also entertained with a short video showcasing the buildings. Innocent Centorrino, responsible for the design of the buildings, described the buildings as being mathematically proportional and inspired by the architecture used in monasteries.

Polidano Group: 'Our approach to planning regulations should have been better'

Polidano Group welcomed the Planning Authority’s approval of changes made over the years at the Montekristo Estate in Ħal Farruġ, describing the estate as a leading centre for agritourism, craftsmanship, and entertainment. The company said there were no public objections to the revised plans and said the built-up area makes up just 10% of the 150,000sqm site, much of which already had planning permission.

“While Montekristo Estate was conceived with the best of intentions as a centrepiece for the best of Maltese agriculture and craftsmanship, we acknowledge that our approach to planning regulations should have been better," a spokesperson said.

“Montekristo was never about making money for our Group: it was inspired by our founder’s dream to create a centre of agricultural and cultural excellence that promotes Maltese produce and craftsmanship, and offers visitors a beautiful haven of recreation and entertainment. We believe we have delivered on our promise and look forward to moving forward.”