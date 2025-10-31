Tarxien fireworks factory confirmed near Għaxaq firing site

An appeals tribunal has confirmed the approval of a permit for the construction of a fireworks factory in Tarxien, rejecting grievances by the Għaxaq and Gudja councils.

The councils had strongly objected to the factory, arguing that the technical committee’s report was defective for failing to account for a nearby fireworks firing site. The firing site is located less than 80 metres from the proposed factory.

The councils insisted this site represented the last safe location for setting off fireworks during the Għaxaq feast, warning that the factory’s proximity could endanger residents, workers, and festa enthusiasts.

However, the tribunal and the Planning Authority (PA) argued that permits for fireworks displays fall outside the PA’s remit. Such permits are issued annually on a temporary basis by the police commissioner and therefore do not constitute a planning consideration capable of prohibiting development.

Safety concerns regarding the 183-metre buffer zone were also dismissed. The residence cited by the councils did not qualify as an “inhabited place” under Chapter 33, which requires at least 100 occupants. Roads near the site were also confirmed to lie outside the buffer when measured from the centre of the proposed magazine.

Additionally, the use of Outside Development Zone (ODZ) land was deemed acceptable as the area is classified as “dry” agricultural land in line with the Fireworks Factory Complexes Policy.

A controversial saga since 2012

The Tarxien-based Għaqda tan-Nar San Gabriel first applied to build the fireworks factory in 2012, targeting a 9,000sq.m plot in Il-Ħbula on the outskirts of Għaxaq. The application drew opposition from both the Għaxaq and Gudja councils over safety risks to nearby housing estates, workplaces, agricultural land, and even the Gudja cemetery.

Heritage authorities also raised objections due to the site’s proximity to historic structures, including the Chapel of St Lucy, the Santu Kristu Church in Għaxaq, and a Punic tomb. Environmental regulators cited potential loss of agricultural land, ODZ intensification, clustering near other fireworks factories, and negative visual impact. Initially, the case officer recommended refusal.

The permit was eventually granted in 2023 after the application was deemed compliant with recent policies allowing fireworks factories on agricultural land, provided an ad hoc safety committee—including the police, armed forces, and Civil Protection Department—endorsed the project. The Planning Board voted 7-1 in favour, overriding dissent from Għaxaq’s representative.

The council subsequently lodged an appeal, which has now been dismissed by the tribunal.