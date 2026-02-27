ERA calls for further assessments on Buskett old people’s home

The Environment and Resources Authority wants more studies before a decision is made on the construction of an old people’s home instead of the vacant Buskett Forest Aparthotel.

The project was heading for approval in November with the Development and Management Directorate recommending approval despite ERA’s earlier objections. But the decision was postponed pending a review of the case officer report.

The proposal for a three-storey, 54-room, old people’s home will replace the existing buildings that has long been abandoned.

In its latest report ERA confirmed that while the development would not occupy new land, it still requires a full appropriate assessment because of its proximity to the Buskett woodland. The woodland is a protected Natura 2000 site and a Special Protection Area (SPA). It also provides important habitats for bird species including the Lesser Spotted Eagle, European Honey Buzzard, and Western Marsh Harrier.

ERA also requested updated traffic data, photomontages, and landscaping information. The authority specified that in terms of visual appearance, the development should not negatively affect views from the surrounding areas and has asked for photomontages showing the visual appearance of the proposed development from Triq il-Buskett and the backside of the site, showing its context with the surrounding agricultural area.

The proposal, submitted by Peter Borg, involves demolishing the vacant Buskett Forest Aparthotel and constructing a home for 100 residents. ERA had previously expressed concerns over the scale and massing of the development, noting that revisions submitted in 2021 reduced the building’s size but did not fully address the site’s sensitivity.

ERA has also highlighted potential temporary impacts during construction, including dust, noise, and vibration, and asked that mitigation measures be detailed in line with the Construction Management Site Regulations.

Other authorities, including the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Design Advisory Committee, have raised concerns over the project’s design and context. But the PA’s Development and Management Directorate had recommended approval, noting that the proposed building would not exceed the height or footprint of a 2011 outline permit for a multi-ownership complex. Transportation assessments confirmed adequate access for vehicles, including emergency services, and the Old People’s Standards Authority endorsed the proposal.

However, the Project Development Statement (PDS) prepared by AIS Environment Ltd recognised that the development “will inevitably lead” to the transplanting of 14 trees. Moreover, construction noise and emissions may negatively impact flora and fauna in the vicinity of the site.

Following media coverage, PA executive chairman Johann Buttigieg intervened, leading to the postponement of a public hearing originally scheduled for 27 November. ERA has now indicated that it will issue a final position, including any recommended environmental conditions, once the assessments and requested additional information are completed and submitted.