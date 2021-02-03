Corinthia Group objects to ‘excessive’ DB project

The Corinthia hotels group, which owns the Radisson, Marina and San Gorg hotels, is objecting to the DB project with studies of how the downsized City Centre project will cast a long shadow on its hotels.

The project was recently downsized from one 31-storey tower to two 17-storey towers, and the hotel reduced from 17 to 12 floors. But a shadowing study by Corinthia confirms the proposed towers will cast long shadows on the landscaped gardens and pool areas of its hotels.

The group is insisting a clause for the original development to have a compliance certificate issued, says the government has to confirm that the traffic network is adequate for the proposed completed development.

Noting that current plans by the developer indicate a tunnel network to channel incremental traffic generated by the project straight into the project car park, Corinthia reiterated its “strong objection” to the proposed tunnel.

It claimed the existing road network is coping adequately except for problems at the St Andrew’s traffic lights junction into Pembroke. Corinthia says this can be addressed with “less disruptive, more environmentally friendly and far less costly, surface alternatives.”

Another major concern is the proximity of excavations next to the Marina hotel, running the width of the main road leading to the Corinthia San Gorg, indicating the road will be closed “for a significantly long period”, effectively closing down its hotel.

“This is unacceptable and we oppose that this road is closed at any point in time. We cannot overstate enough the negative impact of such excavation on the Corinthia operation.”

The Corinthia is also objecting to a discharge from a proposed reverse osmosis plant in front of the Radisson Bay Point Hotel and to a nightclub extending down to the foreshore.

As proposed, a large part of the nightclub is located below the existing public road, linking the main ITS site to the concession area on the foreshore.

Despite the reduction in overall height, Corinthia said DB’s project was “excessive in scale” and out of context with surrounding buildings and topography.

In 2019 Corinthia was seeking the approval of 100,000sq.m of office and residential space on its grounds through changes in its agreement with government, which currently limits development to tourism accommodation. The agreement has not been signed yet.