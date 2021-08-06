Dizz gets permit for tables and chairs in Gzira tower’s public open space

In a decision which sets a precedent for al fresco dining in public open spaces created around high-rise buildings, the Environment and Planning Tribunal has issued a permit for chairs and tables in the roofed open space next to Café Pascucci in the 14 East high-rise development in Gzira.

But this was limited to a single row immediately along the coffee shop’s perimeter and not over the entire roofed square.

Originally DIZZ group had requested a 160sq.m area for its chairs and tables occupying most of the roofed public space set between the columns and planters defining the roofed open space and the 60sq.m commercial establishment itself.

When permitting was requested for the “roofed” open space to become Pascucci’s space, the PA refused, saying it detracted the quality of the open space and failed to keep a 1.5m passageway for pedestrians.

In its decision, the tribunal upheld the reasons given by the Planning Authority to turn down the permit but noted that the DIZZ group was willing to discuss the extent of the chairs and tables area.

So in its decision the Tribunal has proposed a solution which leaves a pedestrian passage of around five metres between the columns defining the roofed open space of the high rise and the coffee shop’s chairs and tables which have been restricted to the perimeter of the coffee shop.

The PA’s floor area ratio (FAR) policy says tall buildings must provide “high quality, public open space” within the site, not less than 50% of the area proper, and must also be deemed a planning gain for the community.

For 14 East’s three-sided area, its 890sq.m of open space has some 195sq.m of it roofed. But this particular area’s use was never determined when the tower was approved back in 2015. The Tribunal also noted that the roofless open spaces around the tower are narrower than the roofed area.

DIZZ had appealed the original decision, claiming it sets a precedent against al fresco tables and chairs in high-rise open spaces.

It even argued that “FAR public spaces” are being seen differently to historically public and scheduled piazzas like Pjazza Regina in Valletta. “[Chairs and tables offer] a positive contribution to street life [and] draw people in the area.” Now DIZZ has been given thirty days to come up with new plans for a single row of chairs and tables.