Marsaskala: 7-storey block for Bidni farmland

Farmland in the Marsaskala area of il-Bidni is being earmarked for residential development, together with a swimming pool and decking area jutting out of the development zones (ODZ).

The seven-storey block of 41 apartments and four penthouses is being proposed right at the edge of Marsaskala’s development zone, but the swimming pools and extensive landscaping will be ODZ.

An underground parking level consisting of 36 parking spaces is also included in the development.

The ODZ site, located between existing buildings, fronts “a passage” off Triq il-Bidni and presently includes disused agricultural land and a pig farm, and a number of carob and fig trees. The devel-opment will require the felling of trees although plans indicate the planting of new ones.

The site within development zones is already designated for five-storey development in the local plan approved in 2006. Development guidelines approved in 2015 to reduce the height of storeys will allow it to have a 24m height, penthouse level included.

The PA had already issued an outline permit to developer Kenneth Abela for 45 apartments on the site which within development boundaries in 2008. Access to the site was to be provided through a new pedestrian pathway.

Before approving the application, the Planning Authority had expressed concern on five-storey high blank party wall overlooking the ODZ, but the permit was issued following guidance from the PA’s executive committee. The permit, which was never implemented, has now expired and carries no legal validity.

Subsequently an application was presented by Sharon Camilleri, for an elderly home which included the adjacent ODZ site, but later withdrawn.

Present applicant developer Francis Gauci declared that he is not the owner of the entire site, but has been granted consent by the owners.