Santa Luċija: PA overrules local plan in project that will obliterate green area

The Planning Authority approved the construction of a private school, childcare centre, gym and four-storey hostel on a green area adjacent to the Santa Luċija football ground, in the face of public opposition.

The project is being proposed by the Santa Luċija Football Club, and will reach a maximum 17m height in a zoned ‘green area’ facing Vjal l-Oleandri.

But the local plan of the area clearly states that “the open nature of these sites” is to be retained. “Within green areas only low key environmental improvements will be allowed,” the South Malta Local Plan states.

Contrary to previous PA statements that it cannot refuse developments if already foreseen in the local plans, even those on the extended bulding zones of 2006, this decision overturns the local plan’s zoning.

Only NGO representative Romano Cassar voted against the application, citing a survey commissioned by the local council showing that a majority of residents, 53%, are against the project.

Despite the survey, Santa Luċija mayor Charmaine St John still voted for the club’s project.

The project seeks to embellish an existing open space, and removal of an approved five-a-side football pitch on Triq Dawret it-Torri.

The approved outline permit sets the heights, massing and permitted uses for its future development, but a full development permit has yet to be granted. However, at that stage the PA cannot overrule the commitment created by today’s permit.

What this means is that the massing of the project has been approved without any visuals or photomontages that will be only presented at the full planning application stage. Cassar questioned how a decision could be taken without these photos.

Archaeological investigations by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage will be carried at this stage.

The outline permit system, which commits sites for development in the absence of full studies, was abolished during the 2012 planning reform but then reintroduced under Labour in 2015.

The Santa Luċija project was considered in terms of the Commercialisation of Sports Facilities Regulations, which limits commercial development to 5% of the total area. But since the private school and the hostel are not considered ‘commercial’, only the childcare centre, shops and a ‘hybrid resource centre’ fell under this category.

Local councillor Liam Sciberras insisted the council should respect the survey it had commissioned, while Santa Luċija FC president Robert Micallef uestioned the validity of the survey, alleging that the questions were misleading.

Mayor Charmaine St John, who ultimately voted for the project, defended the survey carried out among more than 300 residents, saying it was carried out by a respected professional. But while voting for the project, she expressed concern on buildings heights, the traffic impact and noise pollution.

Denise Grech, from Moviment Graffitti, described the project as too massive and unnecessary for a small locality like Santa Luċija. “The PA should respect the tranquility of this locality.”

The 16,000sq.m site currently consists of the football ground, spectator stands, a clubhouse, dressing rooms, open parking area and the surrounding gardens facing on three roads, namely Triq il-Begonja, Dawret it-Torri and Vjal l-Oleandri.