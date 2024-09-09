ODZ elderly home proposed in Birguma farmland

An elderly home is being proposed on 9,325sq.m of farmland along Triq Wied Anglu at the corner with Triq il-Vittmi tan-Nar, Naxxar, in close vicinity to the Victoria Lines and the Birguma quarry, which overlook the Gharghur countryside.

The area is designated as a Strategic Open Gap in the local plans, where urban development is prohibited except for small-scale utility infrastructure.

However, the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development contains a loophole for elderly homes, which can be approved in ODZ areas if “no other feasible alternatives exist” in urban areas and following the presentation of a report showing that no such sites exist.

The application foresees the construction of an elderly home with 24 rooms and 52 beds, built on three floors above ground level and two basement levels, covering a footprint of 3,600sq.m. The rest of the area is earmarked for landscaping.

The land earmarked for the development consists of agricultural land, described as “fallow” in the application presented by landowner Arthur Tonna, who also owns an auto parts company based in Santa Venera.

The plans for the ODZ development have been presented by architect MP Charles Buhagiar, who chairs the Building and Construction Consultative Council.

The PA has already approved two ODZ elderly homes in Naxxar in the past seven years.

The latest facility to be approved was proposed by Labour councillor Marlon Brincat on the site of an abandoned farm in Sqaq l-Imnieqa, less than 500m away from the latest application and also located in the Strategic Open Gap between Naxxar and Gharghur.

The permit is currently awaiting the outcome of an appeal filed by environmental NGOs.

Another ODZ elderly home was constructed by GAP Limited following a permit issued in 2017, 700m away from the latest application.