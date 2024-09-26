Marsaxlokk wants colourful houses as model for future permits

The Marsaxlokk local council wants all permits issued in the locality’s urban conservation area to follow the design standards set by a residential development’s façade along the quayside, approved nine years ago.

“The design of the façade, which includes coloured timber apertures and traditional steel railings, should serve as the basis for future planning decisions in this area,” said Mayor Steven Grech in the council’s objection to a proposed hotel development in the area.

The residential development Quayside Apartments, which the council wants to use as a blueprint for future projects, was designed by the Falzon & Cutajar architectural firm in an application submitted by owners Michael and Jeffrey Fenech.

The council now wants this “holistic approach” to be adopted by the Planning Authority for all planning applications in Marsaxlokk’s Urban Conservation Area, aiming to restore the area’s unique characteristics.

The proposal was submitted to the Planning Authority in conjunction with the council’s objection to an application proposing the demolition of an existing dwelling and the adjacent Café de Paris to make way for a four-storey boutique hotel along Xatt is-Sajjieda.

The local council is requesting that the façade on Xatt is-Sajjieda be retained and restored, while the proposed setback floors are redesigned to be more harmonious with the surroundings.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) has also reacted to the plans for the new hotel, objecting to the proposed demolition of the existing building, noting that it is characterised by traditional features. Additionally, the SCH has deemed the proposed design and overall height objectionable, as they do not respect the characteristics of the Urban Conservation Area.