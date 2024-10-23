PA gives Palazzo Marnisi in Marsaxlokk highest level of protection

The Planning Authority (PA), in collaboration with the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage (SCH), has granted Palazzo Marnisi in Marsaxlokk the highest level of protection, awarding it Grade 1 status.

This designation recognises the estate’s historical, architectural, and social significance. Located above Marsaxlokk Bay, the 17th-century palazzo is a notable example of Maltese aristocratic architecture and heritage.

Built in 1650 by Captain Giacomo Testaferrata de Robertis, the estate was inherited through marriage by the great-granddaughter of Noble Ugolino Bonnici, its original founder. Key features of the palazzo include a private chapel dedicated to Saint Domenic, sculpted benches, balustrades, and classical columns. The Testaferrata and Abela family coats of arms are prominently displayed in the courtyard, further underlining its historical importance.

Palazzo Marnisi reflects the fortified architectural style typical of noble residences of the time, prioritising security. Its modest façade is enhanced by a grand staircase leading directly to the Piano Nobile, a central element of its design.

The estate is associated with key figures in Maltese history, including Captain Testaferrata de Robertis, who served as Capitano della Verga, and Giovanni Francesco Abela, Vice-Chancellor of the Order of St. John, whose historical work on Malta remains relevant today. More recently, the palazzo was home to Maltese professor Edward de Bono.

The Grade 1 scheduling ensures the highest level of protection for Palazzo Marnisi under Maltese law. The PA’s decision coincides with the 30th anniversary of the first scheduling exercise carried out by the Authority in 1994.

An emergency conservation order had been issued by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage last year following reports of vandalism.

The palazzo was advertised as being for sale for €10 million in the same year. The estate was described as “one-off” property that “needs to be viewed to be truly appreciated”.

The listing doesn’t specifically name the property as Palazzo Marnisi but the pictures included in the listing match known images of the building.