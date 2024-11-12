Developer persists in attempt to develop Mosta valley plot

A developer is persisting in his attempt to build an apartment block overlooking Wied il-Għasel in Mosta, less than two years after withdrawing a previous proposal that was recommended for refusal by the Planning Authority’s case officer, who had described it as “objectionable in principle.”

Once again, developer Emmanuel Camilleri is proposing the development of a five-floor apartment block at a site off Triq Franġisk Mangion, making only minimal changes from the previous attempt.

The site, located at the edge of the picturesque valley, hosts a number of pomegranate and almond trees and enjoys a degree of protection granted to buffer zones of protected areas.

As it did in 2022, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage is objecting to the application, saying it can find “no justification” for the uptake of more land in the protected valley.

The application also includes extensive excavation for an underground car park in the archaeologically sensitive area.

The new application was submitted by the same architect as the one withdrawn in 2023, former Labour MP Charles Buhagiar. More than 100 objections have been submitted in recent days against the proposed development.

The first application for a five-storey apartment block outside development boundaries at the edge of Wied iċ-Ċawsli in Mosta was withdrawn in 2023 after the case officer described the proposal as "objectionable in principle" and in breach of various planning policies.

The Environment and Resources Authority had warned that the development would require new roadworks, as the site is currently accessed through a very narrow alley unsuitable for adequate vehicular access. The application was withdrawn just days after the publication of the case officer's report recommending refusal.