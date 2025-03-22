Kenuna Tower closed over structural concerns

The Kenuna Tower and its surrounding garden in Nadur, Gozo, have been closed to the public indefinitely due to structural concerns, the local council announced on Friday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Nadur Local Council explained that natural elements have caused structural damage to the site, necessitating its immediate closure. “Due to structural danger caused by natural elements, the Kenuna Garden and tower will be closed until further notice,” the statement read.

The council said it is working in collaboration with the relevant authorities to evaluate the situation and determine a safe solution. It acknowledged that the process may take time but said that “public safety remains our top priority.”

Kenuna Tower, an iconic communications tower built by the British in 1848, has served various purposes over the years, most recently being used by telecoms operator GO.

Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola warned in a Facebook post on Saturday that the tower was “collapsing.” He urged authorities to take swift action to preserve the historic structure.