5,000 back call to turn Manoel Island into national heritage park

A petition demanding that Manoel Island be returned to public ownership and transformed into a national heritage park has attracted over 5,000 signatures in just over two weeks, campaigners from Manoel Island: Post Għalina announced on Friday.

Launched on 26 March, the petition urges parliament to intervene in ongoing negotiations between the government and MIDI, the private consortium holding a 99-year lease on the island, and to reclaim the site for public use.

The campaign calls for the creation of a public park celebrating Malta’s natural beauty and cultural heritage—one that would replace planned luxury apartments and commercial developments with open green spaces and recreational facilities.

Marie Claire Gatt, a spokesperson for the campaign, said the rapid support shows that “the public wants Manoel Island to remain a place for everyone to enjoy.”

Led by Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), the campaign has received endorsements from more than 40 organisations, including groups focused on physical and mental wellbeing. The Church’s Environment Commission has also voiced its support.

Campaign representative Robert Louis Fenech said the public’s response was encouraging. “It shows that people have not lost hope in their ability to make a difference.”

Fenech stressed the urgency of the moment, pointing to ongoing talks between MIDI and the government, which he said could lead to an extension of the 2026 deadline by which the entire Manoel Island project was originally meant to be completed. “This gives the public a small window to act—an opportunity we have not had in 25 years and will never see again,” he said.

MIDI’s current development plans for the island include around 400 luxury residences, commercial buildings, and a hotel set within the historic Lazzaretto—the oldest surviving plague hospital in Europe. Campaigners say this vision threatens to shut out the public from one of Malta’s most iconic and historic sites.

FAA Coordinator Astrid Vella argued that the island’s heritage buildings hold “huge potential” if properly restored, and could serve as the focal point of a vibrant green space for both locals and tourists.

The petition specifically calls on Parliament to renegotiate the agreement with MIDI to reclaim the land, halt residential development, and dedicate the space to public use—creating a green lung for the Gżira-Sliema area.

Campaigners have pledged to intensify efforts to gather support, urging “those who dare to dream” to sign the petition and push for a future where Manoel Island belongs to everyone.

The petition can be found through the campaign’s website and official social media pages.