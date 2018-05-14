Vernacular Xaghra building proposed for demolition

A vernacular old building in Triq il-Knisja in the Gozitan locality of Xaghra is being proposed for demolition to be replaced by six new dwellings.

The development lies 200 metres from the Santa Verna archaeological site and would result in an increase in height and a “considerable intensification of volume,” within sight from the archaeological zone according the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

But photomontages submitted by developer George Fenech show the development is not visible from the site of the megaliths.

Din l-Art Helwa is also objecting to the demolition which will see the replacement of the building’s traditional balcony with white aluminium apertures and wrought-iron railings which will be painted white.

The façade will be built with limestone, which will be left unpainted.

The existing building includes animal pens and blends well with the rural environment.