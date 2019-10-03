Ombudsman asks that all Pembroke road project plans be published

The Ombudsman has asked Infrastructure Malta to make all project plans on Pembroke's road infrastructure public as soon as possible and for the government agency to give a response by not later than 10 October 2019.

In a letter to Infrastructure Malta, the Ombudsman stated that it was not accepting Infrastructure Malta's reasoning for not publishing the relative documentation, with the reason cited being the fact that the project is still in an inchoate stage and that there are no finalised documents to be published.

"This is not a good reason to keep plans secret from the public. Following an investigation of the particular file, it seems that the Planning Authority has received diverse finalised documents from Infrastructure Malta so that these same documents were used by the PA to consult with various public entities," the Ombudsman wrote.

It added that the documents available lead to a full application which would eventually be accessible to the public in any case.

"It's unjust that the public is only given a few days to present its objections to the Planning Authority when it could very well be informed with any progress made on a national project of such importance," the Ombudsman wrote, adding that the government agency should publish these documents in the name of transparency and the protection of environmental rights.

The project was first announced in May of this year with a public consultation launched on plans to develop four new tunnels and the reconstruction of St Andrew's Road to mitigate traffic congestion.

Indpendent candidate Arnold Cassola said in a statement that he had written to the Ombudsman on 11 September of this year to investigate the agency's witholding of information on the project.

"As a Swieqi resident who suffers from asthma as a result of emissions caused by continuous traffic and construction dust, I am asking you to investigate and compel the arrogant directors of Infrastructure Malta to publish the site plants and drafts of the road-widening and tunnel excavation planned in the area, drafts that are so far still secret," Cassola had written, adding that such a project could affect the quality of life of thousands of residents in the area.

"The behaviour of Infrastructure Malta is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable, to treat residents like mosquitoes and to keep things hidden from us. We're not living in Medieval times anymore where the feudal tyranny does what it wants and leaves us with morsels," he told the Ombudsman.