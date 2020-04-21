Julie Pomorski: ‘Who would I most like to meet? My future husband…’

Vocal coach and singer Julie Pomorski was the winner for the 2005 edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu with her debut entry Żewġ Qagħqiet. In 2015 she won the Summer Hit Song Contest with Tabula Rasa, co-written with alongside Augusto Cardinale and Giovann Attard. Between 2017 and 2019, Pomorski had a the lead role in Kumpanija Teatru Rjal’s Christmas panto.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Snuggle up with my dogs Nina and Norbert who snore the night away as they keep me company in bed… then I press snooze.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Love cannot be measured by how long you wait (and in my case it’s a 32-year-old wait, so quite long) but it’s about how well you understand why you’re waiting.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Funny, loving and deep.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Definitely touring the world with Etnika! And participating at the Montreux Jazz Festival, as the youngest singer ever… just 16!

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Binge-watching Netflix.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That I am my own person and I’m strong enough to face the battles life may bring.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Since I’m finishing and furnishing my own home, I don’t have the luxury to overspend. However, I do spend a lot of money on expensive beauty and bath products.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

It’s OK to say ‘no’ sometimes.

Who’s your inspiration?

Without a doubt… my parents.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to keep up with long hours of work as a kindergarten educator in the morning and a vocal coach in the evening, and sometimes rehearsals too. I am quite passionate in whatever I do, and saving me some coin to finish my little dream home. Since COVID-19, I have been keeping myself busy anyway! I don’t know any other way.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

Most probably either a psychotherapist or a beautician.

Do you believe in God?

I defiantly believe in a higher power.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I think Sam Heughan (Jamie from Outlander). He’s too gorgeous though… dinner you said?

What’s your worst habit?

Vaping. However, I’m trying to cut it down too.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I rarely drink! I don’t really like alcohol, but when I do… I’m usually either too much fun or extremely quiet and philosophical. Basically, those who know me will see a larger than life version of me (if that’s even possible).

Who would you have play you in a film?

A younger version of Renee Zellweger... in a curly-haired wig of course!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

It has to be disrespect and ignorance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘August Rhapsody’ from August Rush… and my upcoming EP of course!

What is your most treasured material possession?

My own little penthouse, a constant work-in-progress.

What is your earliest memory?

Singing in ‘pretend English’ on the staircase giving concerts.

When did you last cry, and why?

I keep most of my emotions inside to stay as strong as possible and contain myself, even though life is a more than a little bit tough. However, I was recently opening up to my nail technician and I ended up shedding a few tears.

Who would you most like to meet?

My future husband.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta with seafood and cream.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Hmm, quite a tough one... especially for someone who watches a lot of YouTube but I do love Shane Dawson, and Tati Westbrook.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I wish to have a time machine, just like the one in ‘Timeless’, so that I could travel and meet my ancestors, face to face.

What book are you reading right now?

I am reading a lot of children’s books at the moment. As a matter of fact, I started a YouTube channel called Miss Julie and I am reading aloud (sometimes even miming) for all the children that are at home due to the current COVID-19 situation.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I think I’d love to have my own magic wand to make it do whatever I want to do: Curing illnesses, teleportation, making me thin and beautiful… well, that’s the jam.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Raise a child.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I am not currently listening to any music in particular. However, I am still giving online tuition to my VocalBooth Studios clients – so genres vary from pop to rock.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I don’t listen to music while I’m in the shower. But I usually listen to hyped-up pop music when I’m working out!