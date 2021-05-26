JOON: ‘Be kind, everyone is going through their own struggles’

The electronic solo project from Maltese singer-songwriter and producer Yasmin Kuymizakis in April 2020 joined LA-based record label Italians Do It Better, to release her debut album in summer 2021. Yasmin is also the co-founder of the Malta Sound Women Network, a voluntary organisation that aims to bring like-minded women together through a shared knowledge of skills in music, sound technologies, sonic arts and production.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I start my day with minimum 20 minutes of hula hooping.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Find your passion, make it happen.

What do you never leave the house without?

Wallet, phone, keys & mask.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Calm, fun, positive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

That I follow my dream even when I want to give up.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching Eurovision.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Be kind, everyone is going through their own struggles.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Synthesizers. Music is expensive.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Everybody needs therapy.

Who’s your inspiration?

Confident, independent people who are happy in their own skin and don’t care what others think of them.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Getting over my fear of failure. It’s OK to fail.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

Something away from the screens.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in being a good, ethical person.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Meryl Streep.

What’s your worst habit?

I’m always late.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m a fun drunk who loves to dance .

Who would you have play you in a film?

Somebody a little awkward and clumsy. Maybe Aubrey Plaza or Alia Shawkat.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Big egos.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

My own music (just kidding). I don’t mind, I’ll be dead.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I don’t think I have one.

What is your earliest memory?

Watching the Yama Yama Scene in Police Academy 4, chanting ‘Yama Yama Yama Yama’ with my brother.

When did you last cry, and why?

Probably yesterday. I cry in pretty much every film.

Who would you most like to meet?

Karin Dreijer.

What’s your favourite food?

Pita bread with English mustard and melted cheddar cheese.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

@furbyliving, an instagram account where pop stars are interpreted by Furbies.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The future maybe on some other planet.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Crying in H Mart’ by Michelle Zauner.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I’m torn between invisibility and teleportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Tour internationally.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Japanese music – Haruomi Hosono and a band called Mariah.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Feel-good music or something completely new.