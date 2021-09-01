Jesmark Scicluna: ‘I would like to go back to Biblical times to meet Jesus and ask him some questions’

Jesmark Scicluna is a Maltese fisherman from Siggiewi. He was handpicked, together with his cousin David Scicluna, by director Alex Camilleri to star in the Malta-based movie Luzzu, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2021, where Jesmark won the Grand Jury Prize for Acting. The award-winning Luzzu opens at Eden Cinemas on 8 September

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I turn the alarm clock off.

What do you never leave the house without?

My keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Childish, a tease, a good father.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My family.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Eating chocolate without my wife knowing.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Take opportunities whenever they show up.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A boat.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How expensive life can be.

Who’s your inspiration?

My father, although now I’m more obsessed about fishing than he is.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Making a living through fishing.

If you weren’t a fisherman, what would you be doing?

Working in a toy factory.

Do you believe in God?

That’s debatable.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Have no idea.

What’s your worst habit?

I tease others too much.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I become quite serious.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Sander Agius.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Taking themselves too seriously.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Sea Shanty by Wellerman.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My marble collection.

What is your earliest memory?

Causing the blackout of an entire floor in a hotel in Barcelona. I was three years old, and I was jumping from bed to bed, switching the lights off and on. Finally, the electricity gave out.

When did you last cry, and why?

At a funeral before COVID.

Who would you most like to meet?

Queen Elizabeth II.

What’s your favourite food?

Scorpion fish (cipolazza) al cartoccio.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t follow anyone.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would like to go back to Biblical times to meet Jesus and ask him some questions.

What book are you reading right now?

Nothing.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Super-strength.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Deep-sea diving.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I listen to the radio, so not anything specific.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I don’t work out and my showers are ten minutes long, so anything which is on the radio.