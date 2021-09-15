Vikesh Godhwani: 'Best advice I've received? If it doesn’t matter in five years, it doesn’t matter'

Vikesh Godhwani is the Co-Artistic Director at the Multi-Award-Winning Theatre Chalk Line, UK. Godhwani is the co-director of the Nobodies, a political drama about activism, vigilantism and the line between right and wrong. Following a UK tour, the Pleasance’s London Festival, and online performances at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, The Nobodies is now headed to Malta for a run at Spazju Kreattiv from 15 to 19 September.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Go back to sleep.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

I’ve probably had great advice from many people throughout my life but what’s coming to mind right now is a quote I saw on Facebook by Cher out of all people; “If it doesn’t matter in five years, it doesn’t matter.”

What do you never leave the house without?

A notebook.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious. Creative. Existential.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Living as a full-time artist in one of the greatest cities in the world.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I’ve learned to stop feeling guilty over things that bring me joy.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To rid yourself of expectations. It can be so freeing.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably a concert ticket to watch Jay Z & Beyonce.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That the world doesn’t end when things don’t turn out exactly how you wanted them to.

Who’s your inspiration?

Other artists.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Battling self-doubt. Particularly in the last two years because of that which shall not be named. This is my interview so it won’t feature.

If you weren’t a director what would you be doing?

If I wasn’t a theatre-maker I’d probably be working in academia as a lecturer.

Do you believe in God?

I don’t know and I like not knowing.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My grandfather.

What’s your worst habit?

Gathering half-drunk glasses in my room.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Complimentary.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Riz Ahmed.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Conformity.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Something dramatic... My Way – Frank Sinatra

What is your most treasured material possession?

All my jackets.

What is your earliest memory?

Probably arriving in Malta from Peru when I was five years old. Driving from the airport to our new home and being in the car with my uncle and my mum, not understanding a word they were saying as they were speaking in English and I only knew Spanish at the time.

When did you last cry, and why?

About a week ago, as I listened to Luke Saydon’s music for a show we’re working on together.

Who would you most like to meet?

Viola Davis.

What’s your favourite food?

Samosas, fried chicken and cake.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Jonny Weldon

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

La Belle Epoque in Paris.

What book are you reading right now?

Testaments by Margaret Atwood.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Direct a show on Broadway.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Billie Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I normally shower in the morning when I first wake up and I can barely function at that time, let alone sing. Regarding working out... Next question.