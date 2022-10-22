Raphael Pace: ‘Biggest challenge? Leaving London behind when Miss Corona hit and moving back home’

Raphael Pace is a professional actor, model and content creator. He graduated from ‘The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts’ in London, accumulating years of stage and screen experience; working in London, the United States and Malta. Some international stage credits include, ‘Mamma Mia’ the musical, ‘Saturday Night Fever’ UK Tour, ‘Spring Awakening’ & ‘Cinderella’. Pace will be performing next in La Cage Aux Folles at Teatru Manoel from 21 to 30 October.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Swear at the ceiling, turn off my alarm, and take a five-minute power nap.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Try and be present in the moment; before you know it, it’s gone.

What do you never leave the house without?

Phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses and asthma inhaler.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Happy-go-lucky.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Is having dated an A-list celebrity an achievement? (say yes)

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Food – tacos, burgers, fried chicken, pizza, Carbonara... anything which you shouldn’t eat if you want a six-pack.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life is short, do what makes you happy.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My first artwork.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That you don’t have to change yourself to fit in, just be yourself.

Who’s your inspiration?

Currently it’s comedian Jordan Firstman.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Leaving my life in London behind when Miss Corona first hit and moving back home.

If you weren’t an actor what would you be doing?

In an ideal world, someone’s sugar-baby, doing nothing on a superyacht.

Do you believe in God?

Nope.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Joe Lycett.

What’s your worst habit?

I can be a pro-procrastinator sometimes. I even pushed this interview by a week.

What are you like when you’re

drunk?

I’m the best person to be with at any party, I AM the party – FACT!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Justin Bieber when he finally decides to have his singer-to-actor transition.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Rudeness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Starting off with ‘Can’t get you outta my Head’ by Kylie Minogue and ending with ‘Dancing Queen’ by Abba.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My laptop and phone, I never back them up.

What is your earliest memory?

It’s probably not my earliest, but I definitely remember forcing my mum and all her friends to buy tickets to watch me dance to Britney’s ‘Toxic’ on loop at our family home.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cry all the time, but the last time was probably anxiety-induced.

Who would you most like to meet?

Dua Lipa.

What’s your favourite food?

I’m on a mission to find the best burger in the world: so burgers.

Who’s your favourite person on

social media right now?

Benito Skinner @bennydrama7.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The future, like 2080.

What book are you reading right now?

“The Body Keeps The Score” by Bessel Van Der Kolk.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Ryan Gosling.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Right this second it’s ‘Lovestained’ – Hope Tala.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Shower – probably anything by Charli XCX, and at the gym probably anything by RY X (gyms stress me out and I need something chill).