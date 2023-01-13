Drakard: 'Get out of your comfort zone, get ready to make sacrifices and do whatever it takes'

As a child, singer Aidan Drakard took part in events such as San Remo Junior Malta, Junior Voices, Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza Junior, the Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest, Singer Stage, and L-Għanja tal-Poplu Żagħżagħ, the latter two seeing him finish in first place. After auditioning for X Factor Malta, he joined producer Howard Keith’s Boys in live shows, to make the final and finishing third. His first single, ‘Over’, finished in the Top 10 of Malta’s leading airplay charts.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check my phone.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Always find the positive in every situation, that will make you live a happier life.

What do you never leave the house without?

Mobile, wallet and keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Motivated, determined and decisive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Right now, it would be performing at Valletta on New Year’s Eve, in front of a crowd of 50,000 , together with the Brass House Unit. 2022 in general was a year of many achievements, I am proud of.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

It has to be watching Simpatiċi over and over again.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Keep working hard for what you love. Get out of your comfort zone, get ready to make sacrifices and do whatever it takes. If the end goal is something you’re passionate about, then never stop, or give up. Success is merely a couple of steps away.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My mobile phone.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How to write music. I would have much more music released by this time.

Who’s your inspiration?

A close friend of mine who is in hospital. He keeps fighting, and that is a massive source of inspiration.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Taking part in X Factor Malta. Everything was still new for me, which at times was overwhelming, but I regret no single second, since I got to learn from it.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

I would be working in marketing.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Honestly it would be with Elvis Presley. I would love to talk to him about his interesting life journey.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m fun when I’m drunk, but also a bit loud.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Young Leonardo Di Caprio (I wish!).

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Jealousy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘The Winner Takes It All’ by ABBA.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A bracelet.

Who would you most like to meet?

Robbie Williams.

What’s your favourite food?

Chinese cuisine.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I follow Ishowspeed a lot.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would really like to experience the 1960s. It would be so different from nowadays, but I really wished I lived at that time.

What book are you reading right now?

‘It Ends With Us’ by Colleen Hover.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I would love to be a healer, it must feel good being able to make people better.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Not that realistic, but then again who knows... I would love to give a concert at the Camp Nou, Barcelona.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Joshua Basset’s discography. What an amazing artist.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I go for the classics, such as ‘It’s My Life’, ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’ and ‘I Was Made For Loving You’.