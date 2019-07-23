Gaia Cauchi: ‘Singing in front of Simon Cowell would be one of the things that I’m most proud of’

In 2016, 16-year-old Gaia Cauchi wowed Simon Cowell on the British version of X-Factor making it through to the judge’s houses with the girl group Sweet Sense. By then Gaia was already familiar with the stage, having in 2013 represented Malta at the Eurovision Junior Song Contest, which she won with ‘The Start’, before winning the 2015 New Wave Junior Song Contest

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check my messages on my phone.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Treat people the way you want to be treated.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious, Hard-headed, Determined.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Singing in front of Simon Cowell would be one of the things that I’m most proud. I had been waiting for that moment for so long and when I managed to get there and sing in front of him I was more than happy that I managed to achieve my goal.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Binge watching a whole series in one day.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

In the end you only have yourself, so get back up and leave anything that ever held you back.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably my piano.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Whatever you’re going to do, whether its good or bad, people are always going to criticise you, so just do it anyway.

Who’s your inspiration?

I look up to my mum a lot. She amazes me with how big her heart is; she would do anything to see someone else with a smile on their face... She is also super determined and hardworking and she’s my biggest motivator.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Fitting in was never easy… People my age used to see me as something “bigger” and some used to make fun of me. I always felt a bit weird as a child because I never did things people my age did.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

I would probably be doing make-up. I love creating make-up looks on myself and on my friends.

Do you believe in God?

I do believe that there is something great and powerful that created this world and the universe. But when I see innocent children and people getting sick when they never did anything wrong, I start doubting everything.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My favourite singer and all-time celebrity is Madison Beer, so it would for sure be with her.

What’s your worst habit?

I tend to try on a thousand different outfits and leave them on the floor after I’ve tried them on.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Jennifer Lawrence.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Sad and emotional songs. I hope my people will miss me! (laughs)

What is your earliest memory?

The first time I ever recorded a song. It was a barney song called “Me and My Best Teddy Bear.”

When did you last cry, and why?

A few days ago, while singing a very emotional song.

Who would you most like to meet?

Madison Beer.

What’s your favourite food?

Pepperoni Pizza.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Negin Mirsalehi.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

1950s.

What book are you reading right now?

Too busy writing my own songs.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Mind reading or being able to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel the world.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Acoustic ballads.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Pop songs.