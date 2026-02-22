Lisa Gauci crowned X Factor season 5 winner

Lisa Gauci was crowned winner of X Factor Malta: Back To Win on Saturday night, securing the top spot after winning over the public with her performances.

Applause filled the venue as her name was announced, marking the climax of the competition’s fifth edition.

Fighting back tears in her first remarks, Gauci said that all the finalists had deserved to win and expressed her gratitude for the support she had received throughout the competition.

The young singer was mentored by Philippa Naudi during the series, which brought back former contestants for another chance at the title.