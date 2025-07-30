KM Malta website now available in Maltese

A Maltese-language version of the KM Malta website is now available, with more language options being looked into by the airline.

Travellers who would prefer to use the Maltese version of the website can visit kmmaltairlines.com and select Maltese from the language selection menu in the top-right corner.

David Curmi, the airline’s executive chairman, said this is a milestone in the company’s journey to connect more deeply with its community.

“It underscores our dedication to making KM Malta Airlines truly Maltese in every sense,” he said.

In its press statement, the company said it is working to provide more language options on its website to better serve a diverse range of passengers travelling to and from Malta.

“This multilingual approach reflects KM Malta Airlines’ role not only as Malta’s national carrier, but also as a welcoming gateway for international guests visiting the islands, strengthening Malta’s reputation as a connected, inclusive, and accessible destination,” the statement said.