Two admit to stealing from camper van

Two young men have admitted to stealing hundreds of euros worth of items from a camper van in Mellieha.

Leon Lee Zammit, 21, from Lija and a 17-year-old from Naxxar who cannot be named due to a court order appeared before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this afternoon.

The men were charged with breaking into and robbing a caravan at l-Ahrax tal-Mellieha, after being spotted entering the mobile home and then leaving the scene in a Peugeot 106. Palm prints from the caravan matched Zammit, who was arrested yesterday at his home. Information taken from his mobile phone and the inside of the Peugeot showed that the 17-year-old was also present.



After interrogation, the younger accused had confessed to the crime. Zammit, who works as a panel beater, also told the police about his part in the break-in but didn’t give them information about his accomplice.

The pair’s lawyers informed the court that they were pleading guilty to aggravated theft and voluntary damage. Zammit alone also admitted to charges of breaching a suspended sentence and a probation order. The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to separate charges of driving without a licence and insurance, dangerous driving and breaching probation.

The court gave the men time to reconsider their pleas, warning them that it would not hesitate to send them to prison.

“I know that your lawyers are going to argue for presentencing reports and probation…but I want to make it clear that I can send you to prison. You both have several previous convictions. I am not going to fear sending you to prison, even if you are 17.”

Both accused men requested a presentencing report and requested bail. The request was not opposed by the prosecution in view of their admission. The court released them on bail against a deposit of €300 and a personal guarantee of €5000, also imposing other conditions, including a curfew. The court will hand down its sentence at a later stage after the presentencing report is submitted.

Lawyer Rachel Tua appeared for Zammit, whilst lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the 17-year-old.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.