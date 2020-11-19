Several injured in three-car collision

Several persons were grievously injured in a collision involving three cars near Birżebbuġa, on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at 8pm in Triq ix-Xatt tal-Qajjenza.

The crash involved a Toyota Hilux, a Nissan Qashqai and a Fiat Punto.

The police said the Nissan was being driven by a 47-year-old Syrian man who lives in Birżebbuġa, the Toyota by a 32-year-old man who lives in Tarxien and the Fiat by a man whose identity is not yet known. In the Fiat, there was also a passenger.

The Fiat ended up landing on its front, with the rear wheels in the air, alongside, another vehicle which was on its side.

Three men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.