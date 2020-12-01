Body washed ashore in Buġibba is of 73-year-old woman from Mosta
Police are investigating the lifeless body of a woman that washed ashore in Buġibba on Tuesday afternoon
A woman’s lifeless body washed ashore at Bugibba earlier on Tuesday, which the police have identified as being that of a 73-year-old from Mosta.
Police said in a statement that the body was sighted at around 2:00 pm along the Buġibba coastline.
A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital certified the woman dead on site.
Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia is conducting an inquiry into the case and the district police are investigating.
