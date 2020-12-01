menu

Body washed ashore in Buġibba is of 73-year-old woman from Mosta

Police are investigating the lifeless body of a woman that washed ashore in Buġibba on Tuesday afternoon 

karl_azzopardi
1 December 2020, 4:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A woman’s lifeless body washed ashore at Bugibba earlier on Tuesday, which the police have identified as being that of a 73-year-old from Mosta.

Police said in a statement that the body was sighted at around 2:00 pm along the Buġibba coastline.

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital certified the woman dead on site.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia is conducting an inquiry into the case and the district police are investigating.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
